HH WILL ARREST US IF HE WINS IN 2021 – DAVIES MWILA

This is not the time to get over-excited over the just ended ward by-elections in which we defeated the UPND and stop campaigning because the threat that is being poised by HH against our party is still active, PF SG Davies Mwila has warned.

Speaking this morning in Luapula, Mwansabombwe constituency when he addressed PF Senior Officials, Mr Mwila warned that the people of North-Western and Western Provinces were not reliable in election times as they can still massively vote for HH in 2021. “You can recall that in 2011, we grabbed the Mongu Central Seat from the MMD but in 2016 we lost the same seat to UPND. This tells you that those people (from North Western and Western Provinces) cannot be relied upon for victory”, said Davis Mwila.



He added that if PF members continue being relaxed in the wake of winning a lot of by-elections, they risk being disappointed in 2021 because the threat that HH is posing against the ruling party is still active despite heavy loses UPND suffered recently in its strongholds.

“”Tukakakwa, ififuungo fikesula abantu beesu ngatwaluusa – Prisons will be filled with our people in 2021 if our party loses the elections. This is not the time for us to relax but to work extra hard to rescue ourselves. We need to pay people to get NRCs and voters’ cards. Time is not on our side”, he said. -Zambian Accurate Information