By Honourable Castrol Kafweta

HH WILL BE ARRESTED SOON ON FAKE TREASON CHARGES: PRAY FOR MOTHER ZAMBIA!!

[ #Remember: There’s a man NGALANDE in prison who they have charged with TREASON and they are LINKING HH to this man]

Fellow country men and women! I write this not to alarm you! I am not an alarmist. I write this to inform you of the possible future prospects so that you may not wonder when the most wanted son of man (HH) is arrested on accounts of treason.

I verily tell you that if this country is swooped into genocide, you will have yourselves to blame and your own bloods will be on your own heads.

You have tolerated and entertained lawlessness and you have allowed those in authority to use you like toilet tissues for few coins and you do not even care about the your safety, peace, and wellbeing of your children and that of the country at large.

When you patriotically and impartially look at the way these serious and dangerous crimes have been handled by the Republican president, his Vice President, his ministers, members of parliament and other Patriotic front members you will learn that these guys are not concerned or worried about it instead they are celebrating that it’s happening and they are assuring you with smiles on their faces that they know the person behind the crimes and that they will arrest him soon.

I urge you all to backup those those video files and statements they have been issuing so that when they fulfill their well planned schemes, you will be quick to refer to their statements and the police conducts.

The Patriotic Front PF Mobilisation Chairman GBM has revealed the secret gassing operations to OP officers where he has falsely told the officers how the UPND started planning this gassing scheme. GBM held a Press briefing weeks ago and told the nation that he knows the people behind the crimes. [DON’T FORGET THIS]

The Lusaka Province Minister equally held a press briefing and openly told the nation that the Patriotic Front PF government will not allow a small Party UPND and HH to destroy this country. In plain words, the Minister was just announcing the eminent arrest of the UPND President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema on treason charges. [DON’T FORGET THIS]

The Home Affairs Minister Mr. Stephen Kampyongo, in charge of the police just told the nation yesterday that there’s an opposition political party (UPND) which is committing these crimes and that the Patriotic Front – PF government will soon arrest the leader of that opposition and they will proceed to deregister the party after they arrest its leader. [DON’T FORGET THIS]

The president of Zambia Mr. Edgar Lungu is on record as well. He said any other Tonga man may rule Zambia but not certainly HH. He was further quoted by News Diggers saying that, “people can choose to change government if they want but I will still be president in 2021 and beyond.” [DON’T FORGET THIS]

Many other Patriotic Front Officials are on record of issuing careless, divisive and dangerous statements that will lead to possible genocide in this country Zambia. It’s up to you Zambians to stop this. It’s up to you!!

OP sources have revealed that Opposition leader and Mastermind of the gassing operations Hakainde Hichilema will be slammed with fresh charges of treason, money laundering, Terrorism and cyberstalking.

Why do you think the Zambia Police issued contradictory statements where Rae Hamoonga told the nation that the Zambia Police managed to arrest 16 criminals of which one of them was the funder (Masterminder). When Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja held a press briefing, he changed and told the nation that the Funder or the Masterminder was not arrested as reported earlier. This evidence enough to make you understand who’s committing these heinous crimes. [DON’T FORGET THIS]

According to information reaching me, about 300 Police Officers have been paraded on standby and will soon raid and swing into action to arrest the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema like a common criminal. They have drafted several accounts of crimes they are going to slam him to substantiate his arrest.

MY ULTIMATE OPINION ON THIS THREATENING SITUATION.

The UPND should not take lightly the accusations being made publicly by government officials. Those statements they are issuing are just official notification to the UPND camp that Hakainde Hichilema will be soon arrested and this time they will treat him like a real criminal.

After the arrest of Hakainde Hichilema, they will deregister UPND and the 2021 Elections might not be held due to the volatile situation which is yet to come when they arrest the UPND president Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

Pray While You Think About The Future Prospects Of The Possible Bloodshed In Country

MAY THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY DEFEND ZAMBIA IN JESUS NAME

Amen!

Thank You

Castrol Kafweta

Solwezi Central – Aspiring Mp

Northwestern Province of Zambia 🇿🇲