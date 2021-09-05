HH WILL BE THE MOST INSULTED PRESIDENT SINCE INDEPENDENCE BECAUSE OF RELAXING THE FREEDOM OF SPEECH – JAPHET BANDA

President Hakainde Hichilema will go down in history as the most insulted president in Zambia since independence for ignorantly relaxing the freedom of speech, Political Analyst Japhet Banda has said. Speaking in Chipata today, Mr Banda charged that President Micheal Sata and Edgar Lungu were not fulish for limiting the freedom of speech because they knew only whites can exercise this right without abusing it.

He said since President HH was sworn in as President less than 2 weeks ago, he has received more insults from the opposition than what former President Lungu received in 2 years.

“Mark my words, HH will be the most insulted and abused Head of State since independence because he has given more freedom of speech to people than necessary to the extent that Sean Tembo and Nakachinda are now insulting him. You can imagine Sean Tembo calling Head of State as one having “Cow Mentality. Likening the Head of State to an animal is a serious defamation case.

And ba Nakachinda yesterday called the President as “Fulish Tribalist who only loves people of Western and Northwestern Province”. Calling the President FULISH is a serious defamation case and one can serve not less that 4 years in prison. HH is to blame because he has allowed this lawlessness by encouraging Nakachinda and Sean Tembo.