HH WILL LOSE AGAIN- SUNDAY CHANDA

Patriotic Front- PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the ruling party will do everything possible to bury UPND President Hakainde Hichilema from the political field.

“Indications are clear, HH is on his way to another humiliating defeat in 2021 and the signal is here,” he said.

Mr. Chanda said the ruling party would anchor it’s message on uniting Zambians through visible infrastructure development and other strategies.

He said the ruling party would easily bounce back into power in 2021 because it had a national character with large numbers in the strongholds while UPND had lost grip on its regionalhold after Western Province moved to PF.

Mr. Chanda said PF would not take anything to chance because this would be Mr. Hichilema’s last losing fight.

He urged PF supporters to obtain National Registration Cards- NRCs and voter’s cards in order to peacefully retire the regional social media politician.