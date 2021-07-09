HH WILL MAKE UPND LOSE ELECTIONS!

“He is just seated at home while his PF opponents are busy campaigning”

UPND President’s relaxation with regards to campaigns will make the opposition party suffer humiliating defeat for the 6th time, Copperbelt based Political Think-Tank Dr Patson Chanda has said. Speaking in Ndola this afternoon, Dr Chanda said he is concerned that the only alternative political leader Zambia has at the moment is very mute, relaxing at home thinking he has already won the elections when his opponents in the PF are busy campaigning heavily. “HH must pull up his socks.

Whoever is cheating him that he has already won elections because of PF Economic Mismanagement is lying and doesn’t want Zambia to be liberated from PF corrupt politicians.

HH must wake up and start campaigning using radios and social media. He shouldn’t be contented with the poor economy prevailing in the country because the corrupt PF can still win elections much to the disappointment of the UPND”, said the Political Expert Dr Chanda.

“HH should wake up from slumber and fund radio stations and social media pages to tell Zambians the plans he has for them as well as countering and dismissing PF deadly propaganda of using several fakke facce book account names and paying radio callers to promote PF agenda.

PF has created 600 fake Faccebook Accounts to comment positively on PF pages. The PF have also paid 100 people across Zambia who make calls in favour of PF and President Lungu whenever there is a political program on radio. “HH must wake up and counter this, otherwise UPND is losing again”said the Copperbelt based Political Expert. -Zambian Accurate Information