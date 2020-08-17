By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

HH WILL MAKE ZAMBIA A MIDDLE INCOME COUNTRY BY 2022

If vision was a man then HH is. Making Zambia a middle income requires a governance system that is selfless and with heart for the citizens.



HH will present a well balanced and quality cabinet that will not be a liability but will be responsible men and women of calibre.



HH’s cabinet will deliver a plan that will stabilize the economic activities in Zambia which will lead to cheap fuel, cheap agricultural equipment and implements.. this will translate into direct economic gain as wheels of the economy will be rolling …



Small scale entreprenuers will receive a boost due to favorable trading Zones.

Amid covid HH cabinet will cut unnecessary taxes to give relief to citizens to invest their income into viable business.



Pay as you earn sill be slashed by 50% to allow workforce find capital to inject in personal business activities.

Marketeers will receive Market stimulus package through sustainable economic coorperatives and they will be given green light to export through AGOA initiatives..



By so doing Zambians will be middle income… no one will be left behind and all will be self sustainable.

Give HH support

.. Zambia will grow Again.