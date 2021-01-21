By Smart Eagles

HH WILL NEVER BE GIVEN CHANCE TO SWINDLE ZAMBIANS AGAIN – KAMBA

… says Zambia could have been a different country by now if HH and his cohorts, the selfish team that undervalued the mining assets at the time of privatisation, appealed to their conscience and tried to be patriotic for once, for their country.

Patriotic Front Lusaka province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will never be given another chance to swindle Zambians.

In a statement issued to Smart Eagles in Lusaka, Mr.Kamba said Zambia could have been a different country by now if HH and his cohorts, the selfish team that undervalued the mining assets at the time of privatisation, appealed to their conscience and tried to be patriotic for once, for the country.

He said Mr.Hichilema and his team looted the country’s resources with impunity.

“They say once bitten, twice shy. The fact is Hakainde Hichilema caused the suffering of many Zambians when he got the mandate to value the assets of the mines during the privatisation process,” he said.

“The very people that are seeking public office and claiming to be ‘holier than thou’…the very people who are claiming to be smarter than all of us, the Hakainde Hichilema team, is the most crooked! They cannot be trusted and they will never be given chance to kill this country twice!,” he said.

“Hakainde Hichilema has tweeted that ‘ZCCM-IH cannot run a huge mine like Mopani Copper Mines it’s like telling a newly born baby to bath itself. We have serious investors who can run both KCM and Mopani but not ZCCM-IH! Chipantepante anyway fikapa. We will fix this too,” Hichilema tweeted,” Mr.Kamba stated.

Mr. Kamba reminded the UPND leader that Zambians are not gullible like him.

“They know very well that the destiny of this country is in their hands and not entirely in foreign investor concepts,” he said.

“Zambians can run KCM and Mopani Copper Mines without doubt. We have done this before and examples are there. These are our mines and we are tired as a country of being cheated on all the time,” Mr.Kamba said.

And Mr.Kamba said Zambians are proud of President Edgar Lungu because he moves with them, their feelings and their thoughts unlike Hakainde Hichilema who always thinks about selling assets like he did in the late 90s and early 2000.

“A decision has been made and we have competent people, mine experts who are Zambians under ZCCM-IH. This country has patriots who are willing to redeem our mines through investment and mining development to make them viable again,” Mr.Kamba said.

“The Hakainde Hichilemas of this world are rich but our people have suffered under the management of some crooked investors who were at KCM and Mopani.Truly President Lungu is a focused leader. He must be supported by all well meaning Zambians over this decision,” he said.