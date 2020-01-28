Movement for Multi-Party Democracy -MMD- faction national secretary Raphael Nakacinda says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema will never become Republican president until he learns other languages and becomes of mixed blood.

Speaking when he addressed MMD supporters at Justfeli Lodge in Feira, Nakacinda told the people of Feira that Hichilema would stammer if asked to speak Nyanja.

“If HH comes here, you should ask him to speak in Nyanja also and you will see how he will stammer. Until he learns other languages and his blood gets mixed, that is when he will sit on that throne. Let us guard against division in this country. The number one thing that we should prioritise is unity in Zambia,” Nakacinda said.

He claimed that the 2021 elections will be among MMD, PF “and others”.

“At this time, let’s hold together. Don’t allow political parties like the UPND which promotes tribalism. Don’t go to the UPND because that party will cause confusion to Zambia. They are happy that since there is confusion in MMD, we will go and get the members. The UPND agenda is to divide tribes and we rejected that in 1990. We as MMD have a responsibility to make sure that this country remains united. We have a responsibility to make sure that the politics that will be conducted in 2021, we have a say. We need to have a say in the 2021 elections. The 2021 elections will be for MMD, PF, and the others,” Nakacinda said.

He further directed all MMD members of parliament to vote in support of Bill 10 and claimed that Parliament had “cleaned up the Bill”.

“Parliament has cleaned up Bill 10. And us as MMD, we are going to support Bill 10 in parliament. So I am directing all members of parliament for MMD, myself, honourable Howard Kunda, honourable Peter Phiri and other members of parliament, including the deputy speaker of parliament honourable Catherine Namugala, we are going to vote for Bill 10 because it is going to clean up all those Clauses which were causing confusion in 2016. We don’t want that to be repeated. After 2021, no one will have an excuse to say he/she has been unfavoured or sat on their rights,” Nakacinda said.

And after the residents complained to him about the hunger situation in the area, he assured them that he would engage the office of the Vice-President through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to intervene.

“Government tried to distribute some bags of mealie meal but hunger hasn’t ended. I am going to take the word to the responsible offices in Lusaka that people in Feira are starving and that maize has been destroyed by the drought spell. I will also ask the Vice-President madam Inonge Wina that people in Feira don’t have food. And this, we are not going to ask but it will be on a partisan arrangement. This I am going to deliver in the next one week so that we hear what the Vice-President is going to say,” Nakacinda assured.