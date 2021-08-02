By Bowman Lusambo

BETTING WITH LOSERS

Hakainde Hichilema thrives on exploiting others. He did it around privatization and he walked out smiling while millions of Zambians died.

He is gambler and he wants to gamble on my house. He has done it to several decent and working Zambians by grabbing their land and property and he now wants to set his eyes on my property.

Let it be known today that Hakainde will never get his dirty hands on my title deeds because he will not win any election but most importantly because I never offered him my house even in the unlikely event that he wins the election.

The social media stories doing rounds are the dirty works of his propanganda machinery. Whilst they are at it, why doesn’t he ask his propaganda team to say something about the people Hakainde and his supporters are killing in several parts of Zambia just to win an election.