Dodi Chisanga posts

HH will never rule Zambia.

Politics are not about bitter emotions which graduates into hatred and witchcraft but rather a good political strategy does.

The poor Upnd strategy putting everything on “Cost of living” is not enough for HH to kick out the working government of the mighty Patriotic Front.

Look, let us be realistic here when it comes to cost of living that the Upnd is trying so hard to use against the Patriotic front, in rural areas where the majority are suffering, they don’t need mealie meal , cement or the dollar, those things are not part of the rural set up since 1912, rural people or areas , they just need just a good road into that village like the way it has happened in Ndundumwezi, telecommunication masts for their radios and black and white tvs, boreholes, clinics, civic centres, police station, fertilizer and Agriculture extension officers for them to vote for anyone. And this is what PF is doing.

Let us get back to the drawing board, UPND controls 3 provinces and PF has 7. When I say HH takapite, kumulu up and down, ena nipa corridor , not even side ways.

The current opposition is not united and has no clear message just like their “witchcraft” seer one said HH is doing American politics MuAfrica, where sweet speeches and financial data does not match with the streetwise life situation.

This is the reason why HH takapite

“As HH says people can’t eat roads, patriotic front has and is still constructing these roads HH and Upnd spit upon as useless in highly populated compounds and rural areas. These same people HH says they can’t pay back, are the ones who will maintain PF because they get excited to see a new road in their neighborhood, they get excited seeing a new clinic and police station in their neighborhood.”

” Ba HH no this critical fact that Social media analysis is numismatic.”