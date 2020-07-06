HH WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER NORTHERN PROVINCE – PF NORTHERN YOUTH SECRETARY.

HH Must Apologize for the Monze Incident

Luwingu, Monday 6th July, 2020

We challenge the UPND President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to condemn the barbaric conduct of his unruly cadres in Monze district.

HH must take responsibility for his cadres behavior towards President Edgar Lungu.

President Lungu is a national leader who deserves respect and honour, and is free to visit any part of the country.

The President’s visit to Monze district must be supported by all well meaning citizens especially that he specifically went to commission projects of national importance such as housing units for men and women in uniform.

Traditional leaders are key and very important stakeholders who the President met and interacted with.

One wonders how UPND cadres went to resort to booing the President for being in Monze for such important undertakings. Is Monze a go no area for the President who is taking development there?

Failure by Mr. Hichilema to condemn the barbaric act by his cadres will be disastrous for his political visits to other places other than Monze.

Henceforth we give Mr. Hichilema 48 hours in which to come out and openly condemn his unruly cadres if he means well.

We will have no option but to declare Northern Province a no go area if he ignores our demands.

Chanda Nsofu

PF Northern Province

Youth Secretary