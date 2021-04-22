HH WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO FILE IN HIS PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATIONS – VOWS NAWAKWI

Bamudaala ba Hakainde Hichilema must forget of filling in his nominations as long as he has pending land cases in court, FDD President Edith Nawakwi has charged.

Speaking last evening in Lusaka, Ms Nawakwi said HH is a criminal who accepted buying land from orphans despite knowing that the land has 2 graves for the ancestors of the sellers.

Ms Nawakwi has since vowed to block the UPND Leader from filling in his presidential nominations for August 2021 Elections. “I have already assembled my able lawyers and am ready to deal with him politically”, she said.