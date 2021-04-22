HH WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO FILE IN HIS PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATIONS – VOWS NAWAKWI
Bamudaala ba Hakainde Hichilema must forget of filling in his nominations as long as he has pending land cases in court, FDD President Edith Nawakwi has charged.
Speaking last evening in Lusaka, Ms Nawakwi said HH is a criminal who accepted buying land from orphans despite knowing that the land has 2 graves for the ancestors of the sellers.
Ms Nawakwi has since vowed to block the UPND Leader from filling in his presidential nominations for August 2021 Elections. “I have already assembled my able lawyers and am ready to deal with him politically”, she said.
Despicable. Who says presence of graves on a piece of land means that the land cannot change ownership? Only a lawyer driven by fees can accept instructions to argue a case resting on such a fact. The law regulating burial sites says 50 yrs after the last burial, a cemetery can cease to be a memorial site and the land can be put to alternative uses. We have seen mines opened on land that is a resting place for the dead. The remains have been exhumed and reburied elsewhere. Edith Nawakwi’s desperation is looking more and more suspicious. Does HH’s participation in the August 12 elections mean sure victory for him?