Seer 1 wrote;

“President HH was called a Satanist by many PF members and Bishop Chomba the Permanent secretary for energy and water ministries who happened to be my follower when I was in Zambia as you can see at different occasions in these pictures.

I led the single largest congregation while in Zambia and PF officials used my platform to campaign against HH.

From the appointments that President HH has made so far, can you see any characteristics of a Satanist in them?

Can’t you see that the nation is heading towards unity and national healing?

We are just waiting for the President to settle, alot will be seen and alot will be heard.

And for those Prophets speaking evil, death and disaster, forget it, it won’t happen. HH will rule Zambia for 10 years and he will come out alive.

Everything is under control. Stop prophesying rubbish.”