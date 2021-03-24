HH WILL WIN THE AUGUST ELECTIONS, BUT WILL NOT FORM GOVERNMENT – DR LOMBE

“PF has committed many crimes than any other government in Zambia and can’t risk an opposition to rule”

A Kitwe based political think-thank has predicted that the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema will without doubt win the August Presidential Elections this year but that the desperate PF will not permit him to form government.

Speaking in Kitwe this morning, Dr Patrick Lombe a respected political analyst and researcher said according to opinion polls, UPND will get less MPs than PF (between 65 to 70 MPs) while PF will get more MPs than UPND (between 85 to 90 MPs). Dr Lombe added that HH is projected to get between 50.5% to 52.8% of the total Presidential votes cast while President Lungu will get between 46.9% to 49.8%.

The Political Think Tank further disclosed that despite HH winning the presidency, PF and its loyal ECZ and Zambia Police wing will not allow him to rule but will fraudulently declare the defeated Lungu as winner. He said that just as it was in Uganda, PF have set up all strategies to ensure President is sworn in as President whether he loses the elections or not.

“According to our political analysis, HH will get more votes than President Lungu but we doubt the PF, ECZ and police will allow HH to be announced winner, talk less of being sworn in as President”, Dr Lombe said. “PF members have committed numerous crimes and they know that allowing an economist like HH to rule will be suicidal. We therefore, expect the Ruling Party to maximumly abuse the police and use COVID19 to frustrate UPND campaigns just to disadvantage the opposition party.

Many UPND members including leaders will be arrested during campaigns. Many leaders including HH will be subjected to numerous politically motivated court cases to delay their campaigns. Radio, Television stations and PF aligned online media will full of propaganda programs against HH and UPND. Tribalism and Privatisation to top the list as usual.

Again if that fails to win them a presidential election, PF will resort to daylight rigging and bribing voters on the election day. If that fails, PF will unconstitutionally declare Edgar Lungu as President despite losing. So I personally dont see HH becoming President after this year’s Presidential Elections. President Lungu will force himself into State House”, Dr Lombe predicted. -Zambian Accurate Information