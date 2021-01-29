HH WINS ANOTHER LAND CASE

Livingstone – 29/01/21

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has again won another land case in the Livingstone High Court in which Misheck Hambwalula had sued him over a land dispute in relation to Farm 3275 of Kalomo.

Mr. Hichilema through his lawyer Marshal Muchende of M Associates argued that the plaintiff had no legal authority to pursue a matter he was merely a beneficiary and not an administrator.

Delivering her 22 paged Ruling Judge Chilombo Maka Phiri of the Livingstone High Court stated the Plaintiff had no legal authority to sue over the farm where he is not the administrator but merely a beneficiary.

She dismissed the plaintiff’s argument that the property of his father late George Hambwalula,saying that does not grant him the authority to circumvent the law by seeking to do that which he has no capacity to do.

He was condemned to pay Mr. Hichilema’s costs and was granted leave to appeal.

And Counsel Muchende has cautioned litigants against being used by known people to persecute the opposition leader whose only wrong, is to vie for the Office of President of Zambia.

“The people using you will abandon you and leave you alone to meet huge legal fees incurred by the defendant,” Mr. Muchende warned.

Only early this week another plaintiff one Pheluna Hatembo lost a similar case in the Lusaka High Court.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM