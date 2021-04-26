UPND PRESIDENT MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS IN KATETE EASTERN PROVINCE, BWEENGWA AND NAMWALA.

Photos have been leaked to CIC over the works of the UPND president Mr Hakainde . The photos include a clinic in kawalala village of katete district in Eastern province ,Nchole primary school in chief Mungaila of the illa speaking people of Namwala and in Bweengwa District of Southern province.

The projects adds to the already existing ones in various provinces around the country but are not publicized.

CIC PRESS TEAM