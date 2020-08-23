Statement: HH’s Excitement over changes at BOZ

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema posts on his Facebook page the following: “What has happened at BOZ is like replacing an experienced heart surgeon with a mechanic, in the middle of heart surgery”.

We wish to draw Mr. Hichilema’s attention to Article 214 of The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No 2 of 2016 provides that;

“214. (1) There shall be a Governor of the Bank of Zambia who shall be appointed by the President, subject to ratification by the National Assembly, and who shall be—

(a) a citizen;

(b) a person who has specialised training and experience in economics, finance, accounting, banking, LAW or other field relevant to banking, as prescribed;… “

While subject to ratification by Parliament, the newly appointed BOZ Governor Mr. Chris Mvunga is an accomplished Professional Accountant with extensive business knowledge gained across industries, ranging from local to Multi-national companies. He is

a fellow of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA- UK). He is qualified to be BOZ Governor with adequate experience locally and internationally.

We have also observed that its been very easy for UPND leader to attack Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu, a man who has taken very aggressive fiscal measures while paying a blind eye to his cousin the former Bank of Zambia Governor over the K10 billion stimulus fund which had remained undusbursable until now. Only K1 billion of the stimulus package was disbursed in the midst of negative economic growth. How can the economy be rescued when there is no liquidity in the economy? Which country can allow that? But alas Mr. Hichilema found it convenient to remain quite possibly because the person involved was his relative.

We expect that anyone who is serious about Zambia like His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is must raise concerns about the slow disbursement of the stimulus package and the over stringent measures put up which are defeating the very reason why the Stimulus package was put up in the first place. There was clearly suspected sabotage to knock out out the economy completely and this is what the UPND was banking on.

SIGNED:

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters