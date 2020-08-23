Statement: HH’s Excitement over changes at BOZ
Mr. Hakainde Hichilema posts on his Facebook page the following: “What has happened at BOZ is like replacing an experienced heart surgeon with a mechanic, in the middle of heart surgery”.
We wish to draw Mr. Hichilema’s attention to Article 214 of The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No 2 of 2016 provides that;
“214. (1) There shall be a Governor of the Bank of Zambia who shall be appointed by the President, subject to ratification by the National Assembly, and who shall be—
(a) a citizen;
(b) a person who has specialised training and experience in economics, finance, accounting, banking, LAW or other field relevant to banking, as prescribed;… “
While subject to ratification by Parliament, the newly appointed BOZ Governor Mr. Chris Mvunga is an accomplished Professional Accountant with extensive business knowledge gained across industries, ranging from local to Multi-national companies. He is
a fellow of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA- UK). He is qualified to be BOZ Governor with adequate experience locally and internationally.
We have also observed that its been very easy for UPND leader to attack Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu, a man who has taken very aggressive fiscal measures while paying a blind eye to his cousin the former Bank of Zambia Governor over the K10 billion stimulus fund which had remained undusbursable until now. Only K1 billion of the stimulus package was disbursed in the midst of negative economic growth. How can the economy be rescued when there is no liquidity in the economy? Which country can allow that? But alas Mr. Hichilema found it convenient to remain quite possibly because the person involved was his relative.
We expect that anyone who is serious about Zambia like His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is must raise concerns about the slow disbursement of the stimulus package and the over stringent measures put up which are defeating the very reason why the Stimulus package was put up in the first place. There was clearly suspected sabotage to knock out out the economy completely and this is what the UPND was banking on.
SIGNED:
Sunday Chanda
Media Director
Patriotic Front
Party Headquarters
What a useless , Government, we have indeed. A government of jokers, dancers, play boys. shame. Zambia has been reduced to play boys PF, Government.
Red lip like the private part of female dog strike back to HH not other people who also condemed the firing of bank governor.Chris mvunga he is dancing with bottles of kachasu
chanda, wibepesha HH, its your party PF, who has been inkongole, akaloba, through out, Kalyalya, was only trying to pump some sense into these PF government how to manage the money. Sunday all opposition and the entire zambia, are condeming Lungu. Not only HH the Whole Nation. Forget about IMF, dead, dusted and buried from Washington DC
Well replacing an experienced Bank governor with your tribal mate to destroy even the last trust the international community has is an act of sabotage to the Zambian economy
Sunday, it’s not HH even the south African minister of finance and international community are asking what is wrong with Lungu? May he was so drunk and not aware of what he was doing
Why is Lungu just terminating the contract of the BOZ governor without mentioning the justification. For a BOZ governor position which is subject to ratification of the national assembly, the president should have indicated why he was terminating the contract as a minimum. This would have reduced the on-going speculations from the public and other allegations founded or not founded. If there are good reasons for Lungu to terminate the BOZ governor’s contract, why not mention them?
1.What was the BOZ Governor expected to do if the intended beneficiaries of the stimulus package did not come forward?
2. Secondly, what was the Governor expected to do if the proposals put forward by the intended beneficiaries did not make business sense?
3. Did anybody make enquiries as to why the stimulus package was not disbursed as expected?