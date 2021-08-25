“HH’S IGNORANCE AND PARANOIA, A DANGER FOR STATE INSTITUTIONS.”
_Who’s the strange cadre escorting HH on the gaurd of honor_
We have a very strong observation during yesterday’s SWEARING IN CEREMONY where we saw state security taking a very minimum role in yesterday’s function. We discovered that the President Elect Hakainde Hichilema was surrounded by his party cadres as his security who have not swore to any oath of the nation and cannot be accountable to anyone.
When President HH went for the gaurd of honor, there was a cadre who escorted him. He instead chose to have a cadre escort him during his guard of honor, instead of his ADC from Zambia police who was clad in ceremonial gear.
The swearing ceremony custom and it’s swearing in party has been established in the laws of Zambia and what type of procedure prescribed to be followed.
Secondly, the vehicle the President used must be explained. The GLOBE including foreign dignitaries who attended yesterday’s inauguration are amused by the embarrassing situation where President Hakainde refused to use state vehicles, instead he chose to use his private vehicle and he asked the American security from the American embassy here to scrutinize that vehicle. Why has he chosen America over and above his own people and institutions that he so desired to preside over? What message is he sending to our security agencies and our defence force, when he cannot trust them? How can a President refuse to jump on Zambia’s state vehicles as prescribed? He is exposing the nation badly with his fainted paranoia. We must differentiate between institutional and personal things.
On this we are demanding an explaination from the Scretary to Cabinet to give us a full report of what transpired there regarding the person who escorted the President on the gaurd of honor, the vehicle the President used and 75 percent of the cadres who were surrounding the President. This also should be explained by the Commissioner State House, the Inspector General together with Zambia State Intelligence Service. We want to know his service number in the Zambia Police Service.
Everyone who works in security institutions including State house or indeed on state functions were employed to serve the state and swore to protect the constitution and not political parties, so let us not BEGIN A PURGE and VICTIMISATION of innocent people, these are innocent people, these people swore allegiance to serve the Zambian people without fear or favor. Even in 1991 when there was change of govt at the time there was a ONE PARTY DICTATORSHIP when State Security and intelligence were so complicated and sophisticated, but the one who was elected Dr. CHILUBA had to comply to constitutional requirements. Everyone who has come after that have followed suit, because it’s not about your wish but about the requirements.
We don’t want to set a wrong precedence where State institutions are disregarded which are established by law with impunity. HH is no longer a private citizens, he is now a state asset and everything about him, has now got to be checked and accounted for. It’s not the first time we are changing govt, Zambia as a country has got laid down procedures on how state functions are performed to fulfil he requirements as prescribed by law. In 1991 we had a change of govt and in 2011 we had a similar process, but what we witnessed yesterday WE HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE.
We don’t want people to be sneaked into the system without following procedures or indeed formally, this will jeopardize and compromise the security’s integrity of our country to which Hakainde swore to uphold and safeguard.
We don’t want to see individual houses being gazzetted to become State House. Zambia has established state places where State functions and state institutions are established. This is a 7th President and all the other six have followed laid down procedures and customs.
We hope this avoidance to observe state procedures as established by law with impunity, does not become a norm, otherwise state institutions run the risk of being run over by partisan operatives at the expense of the nation. We want to warn state institutions especially the State House and ZSIS to move in, don’t be afraid to do the right thing, this is about the nation and not an individual’s feelings.
The media must take keen interest of these anomalies and what is yet to come. Let us not dignify indecency and illegalities.
Kindly take note, that I will be having a SPECIAL PRESS BRIEFING tomorrow morning to address numerous PERTINENT matters of national interest at a venue to be announced later.
Raphael Mangani NAKACINDA
Former Water Development Minister.
Ati former development minister. What are you now? We remember you being part of the cadres on virtual rally making noise and whatnot. You were so irritating and that thing you do calling yourself mmd leader lol makes me wonder what you are looking for in life. Get a life.
After reading this article am only seeing one thing. Africa is Africa, the West is the West. HH doesn’t trust those people before he knows them well. He needs his personal and trusted people. Juju may be real in Africa unlike the West. Am sure that is not an ordinary man if he follows HH like his shadow. Just thinking kkkkk
We understand your moves, young mwankole. HH is ten steps ahead of you and Lungu’s dogs. You don’t deserve any explanation moron. You don’t know what caliber of security HH has. That bodyguard is no ordinary carder, I can assure you. You just enjoy your stolen money, before the law catches up with you.
OUR PRESIDENT DOES NOT DESERVE THIS KIND OF ATTACK GIVEN WHAT ALL ZAMBIANS KNOW, THAT WE DID NOT HAVE A GOVERNMENT UNDER PF BUT A BRUTAL INSERGENCY IN POWER THAT WAS READY TO KILL ANYONE. PLEASE FORGIVE OUR PRESIDENT AND BE REMINDED THT USA PRESIDENTS SALUTE BACK TO SOLDIERS WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH OUR NEW PRESIDENT DOING THAT? LETS JUST GROW UP, WE ARE NOW TALKING & REASONING LIKE CHILDREN.
Nakachinda, in psychiatry we call extreme jealous is mental condition. President HH and your team forgive Raphael is exhibiting grandiose and paranoia. He is missing the sport light and self importance that he got out cheating
HH has doubts about state institutions because of the way he suffered at the hands of the same institutions when he was in opposition. HH must however as president now submit to the relevant state institutions and begin to work with them just as all previous six presidents before him have done. He can not begin to sideline them otherwise he will antagonise them and they will inevitably undermine him. In any case he is now state property and everything concerning his life and work is prescribed. He just has to comply. There is now no space for private security in his case as this can only compromise his security. Let him not give the PF losers free press by these lapses that can be avoided.