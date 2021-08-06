HH’S LOVE FOR PEOPLE WINNING ZAMBIAN SUPPORT – LISWANISO

UNITED Party for National Development(UPND) National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso says the UPND Alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership of tolerance and love for people continues to attracting Zambians from all the ten provinces.

And Mr. Liswaniso says it is not by chance that the UPND leader is increasingly becoming a preferred presidential candidate in the race toward a citizen being elected as a Seventh (7th) Republican President.

Featuring on University of Zambia (UNZA) Great East Road Campus UNZA 91.7FM Lusaka Star programme on Wednesday 4th August, 2021, an optimistic Liswaniso said the crowds following Mr. Hichilema are largely new young people and first time voters, a majority of whom are eager to vote out the incorrigible PF due to lies and deception floated in the last ten years.

“We have had figures as UPND Alliance for victory during the time that PF was busy building mansions and denying us space to campaign through the draconian Public (POA), thus HH, Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, UPND Alliance partners and all of us were mobilising privately in all parts of Zambia’s ten (10) provinces, namely; Central, Copperbelt, Eastern, Luapula, Lusaka, Muchinga, Northern, North-Western, Southern and Western. l can tell you that we were all over Zambia, even to places we previously had no numbers and these are the crowds you are seeing,” noted Liswaniso.

And Liswaniso has advised school going children eligible to vote to turn in large numbers and cast their individual and collective vote for free education on UPND Alliance ticket.

“l urge my youths still in school to exercise their inalienable right to vote on Thursday 12th August 2021. l know that the young people who are going to vote for the first time love Bally (HH) and I am confident that he is going to give us all free education and most importantly I plead with all Zambians to turn in large numbers and vote for change and economic liberation,”prayed a determined Liswaniso.

Meanwhile, the UPND die-hard activist is expectant that the inclusion of the security wing to help provide peace and order during the much anticipated victory is going to protect all citizens regardless of their individual and collective political affliation.

And Mr Liswaniso has directed all UPND youths and symphathisers to remain calm, united and fearless.

“With a few days remaining to poll day, we must remain united and all stakeholders in the electoral process need to guard Zambia’s credential as an oasis of peace,” said Liswaniso.

*UPND Alliance Media Team*