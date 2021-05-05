HH’S LOVE FOR THE YOUTHS WILL ALWAYS BE RECEIVED WITH THANKS – LISWANISO

LUSAKA – United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has extolled party president Hakainde Hichilema for his continued commitment to the cause of the Zambian youth.

Mr Liswaniso says the UPND youths will return the favour by ensuring that they campaign for him to enter State House on the August 2021 general elections.

He was speaking in the aftermath of Mr Hichilema’s donation of vehicles to the 10 provincial Youth Chairman at the newly-opened UPND Youth Command Centre yesterday in Lusaka.

The vehicles will be used for party mobilisation activities in all the 10 provinces.

“President Hichilema has, once again, demonstrated his immeasurable commitment to the cause of the youths of this country.

“He wants all the Zambian youth to get liberated from the harsh economic environment created by the Patriotic Front (PF). So we shall repay the favour by making sure he wins this year’s presidential elections,” Mr Liswaniso said.

He urged all UPND provincial chairmen to use the donayed vehicles for the intended purpose.

Mr Liswaniso said there should be no stone left unturned in all the provinces in preparation readiness for the forthcoming general elections.

“No one should feel left out in this struggle. To all Provincial Chairmen, this is time to visit all branches, wards and constituencies for mobilisation of voters. Change is on the way and the youths have a big role to play in the change the Zambian people need,” he added.

(C) UPND NATIONAL YOUTH WING MEDIA TEAM