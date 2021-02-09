HH’S MENTAL POWER GIVES PF SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

… as the PF incites the Zambia Army, Zambia Police and Civil Servants to rise against HH

PATRIOTIC Front Chembe MP, Sebastian Kopulande’s volcanic and dangerous tongue has completely gone beyond control; all to get at UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

But how can Mr Kopulande incite the Zambia Army, Zambia Police and Civil Servants to rise against an innocent and decent citizen whose only ‘crime’ is seeking public office?

On one portion of his irresponsible audio circulating on social media, Mr Kopulande was inciting the Zambia Army, Zambia Police and Civil Servants to visualize Mr Hichilema from the PF’s devilish spirit.

Mr Kopulande claims that those who herd Mr Hichilema’s cattle (not mentioning where); live in thatched houses and therefore questioned HH’s care for them when he has huge investments at home and abroad.

In an angry outburst, Mr Kopulande said; “Ba Civil Servant, ba Kapokola (Zambia Police), mwe ma Soja; (Zambia Army); if this man, out of the billion he has, he cannot even build a bed-sitter for the people that are taking care of his own cows, do you think he can take care of you?”

But whom is the Chembe lawmaker trying to fool? Everybody is aware that Mr Lungu’s greedy government shamelessly eats into the allowances for individual Soldiers that go for the UN peace keeping mission abroad.

Does Mr Kopulande know that currently, Mr Lungu is paying Zambia Police Officers peanuts in housing allowance against the high cost of housing in Zambia. Only the Police IG leaves like a King.

Clearly, Mr Kopulande is totally confused for attacking Mr Hichilema with the PF’s filthy propaganda to satisfy Mr Lungu who is nursing a diminishing ego!

And where was Mr Kopulande when the First Lady, Esther Lungu officially opened a health post built by Mr Hichilema at Tengema area in Rufunsa?

Is the Chembe lawmaker not aware that the First Lady hurriedly opened Tengema Health Post to drum up support for her husband when the health facility was actually built by Mr Hichilema?

So, instead of a simple toilet plan that is stack in Mr Kopulande’s mind, Mr Hichilema has done a lot in his private capacity to better the lives of the Zambian people, one being a rural health facility which the First Lady officially opened to seek votes for her husband.

Before Mr Kopulande explodes with cold-heartedness, he should know that Mr Hichilema is seeking public office to unite the nation and improve the lives of all Zambians including the category of workers the PF want to incite to rise against an innocent and decent man.

Mwango Wamapembwe

Checkmate

09/02/2021