HH’S PEOPLE ARE ARLEADY CHARGING FOR CVs AND PROTECTION-MUCHEMWA SICHONE

“IT’S OUR TURN TO EAT”

Muchemwa Sichone

A very powerful cadre of people is emerging. They are encircling and will eventually isolate HH7.

They have started to frustrate oversight and law enforcement agencies and ultimately make the crusade against Corruption impossible to win. Please make no mistake. There are people in it to make money.

In her book “It’s Our Turn to Eat,” Michela Wrong documents the story of the anticorruption czar and Kenyan Whistle-Blower, John Githongo. There are many lessons from that book that HH7 will appreciate, but the most important one is that his most significant obstacle to his Anti-Corruption Crusade is the people closest to him.

I overheard two little birds talking about how the Chinese have already started paying “Protection Money”, but I am just gossiping. I also hear that the President will see your CV if you have a friend that knows a friend that knows a friend. Nothing wrong with that but without a job advert whoever gets a job already owes the friend who was known by a friend and the friend who knew that friend a favour.

The cost of a return favour is always much higher than the first. This is NOT how it starts. This is the way it has always been. Break the chain. But what do I know?