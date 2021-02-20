SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES;

HH’S PRINCIPLES SENDS THE WHOLE PF ON A FISHING EXPEDITION

The man in HH is the most principled man I have ever seen. He is the best thing to have happened for this country. If HH was not principled with his love for this country. PF would have been able to empty Bank of Zambia to make him stay away from seeking to lead this country. But, the love HH has for Zambia and its people is more than what money can buy.

When Nawakwi was picked to lead the smear campaign against him. She was given a lot of money to buy anything on her way.The thought in PF was if they used a former Minister of Finance, she would be more convincing to the masses.Nawakwi was unleashed on ZNBC to claim that a private citizen was corrupt. She wanted the whole country to believe it as she pushed for his arrest at all cost.With the experience she has now, I am sure she will think twice to commit her money into buying anyone else. The Hatembo family have taught her a lesson of her life. She shared with them a lot of money from the Government, so they reclaim the land they sold to HH.The Hatembos got her money and pretended to play along. When the high court gave them an opportunity by dismissing the case. They took the opportunity to abort the mission and return to the farm and enjoy them money our taxes. Without their consent, she wanted to appeal the case so she proves to PF that at least she tried her best. But, the Hatembos went to the court to confirm that they were not contesting the judgement. It was the best and fair judgement they have ever heard.

At the same time the Hatembos made away with a lot of money the government released and she is out to get it by all means now hunting for them. She claims to love orphans, but she sent people to attack an orphan’s wife, isn’t this madness. She hired thugs with the hope to recover part of her money hoping it was still in the house. She wants the money back, with a view to find one willing to play along. Unfortunately, nothing was recovered in the house and the thugs assaulted Mrs Milton Hatembo. Meanwhile, Milton has a lot of money from Nawakwi, released by the government. With it, he can afford to rent a hotel room anywhere in the world for the next ten years. So searching for him now is like looking for a flea on a dog. If you remember too well in one of the interviews Milton told the country that there was alot of beans but he wouldn’t want to go far instead madam Nawakwi should stop using them. On the other hand, the Hatembos feel she should have even paid the judges to secure the victory. In fact they still need to be paid more since the farm she promised them is not there. For this reason, they believe she should not claim anything from them.

This is how crooked corrupt politicians must be treated.If HH was corrupt as they want us to believe they would have offered him money to stay away from politics so they can keep stealing but the man is principled to the bone. Look at all those vice presidents of UPND who loved money more than the people of Zambia. They are where the money is behaving like vauchers besides a dead animal. I must admit that the UPND Government will be the best thing ever to happen to Zambia because no thief will have an opportunity over our resources. The party has cleansed itself. GBM has gone where the money is to club of thieves.

The MPs who betrayed the people of Zambia in Bill 10 are where the money is. Now HH has remained with the gallant men and women who resisted a lot of money offered to them in preference to serve the people of Zambia. They defeated Bill 10.On a corrupt person, you can’t spend so much chasing the wind. Look at the real corrupt, check on the widows. One widow almost lost a house at the hands of Nawakwi, the other lost money at the hands of her sponsor in the fishing expedition. One widow was robbed by his client who’s practicing license was revoked by LAZ. The corrupt even in politics are corrupt, they follow where the money is. So let them keep spending money to dig HH’s dirty if they think there is any. And I pray every witness they manufacture treats them like the Hatembos, demand to be paid upfront.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International