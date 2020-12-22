HH”S PURPORTED COUSIN RECEIVED K350,000 CASH FROM PF AND A CAR

HH’s first cousin Wilfred Hichilema has dumped the opposition UPND to join the ruling Patriotic Front after receiving K350,000 cash.

Addressing the media in Lusaka, Mr.Wilfred Hichilema said the UPND leader is incapable of ruling the country because of his selfishness.

He said Mr.Hichilema has failed to look after his own family and wondered how he can manage to run the affairs of the whole country.

He adds that the said opposition leader was a self centered person who grabbed his farm and sent him into destitution.

He has since appealed to Zambians not to trust Mr.Hichilema with leadership because doing so would turn the country into chaos because he is a violent person.

” HH has no vision for this country and he is incapable of ruling the country because he is selfish and a lot of family members are going through difficulties and Mr. Hichilema has failed to help,” Mr. Wilfred Hichilema said.

But when contacted for comment, Family Spokesman Able Hichilema said Mr Wilfred is not their biological relative but one of HH’s workers who was recently released from prison by President Lungu after he was convicted of stealing 125 cattle belonging to different farmers in Kalomo including HH. – Zambian Accurate Information