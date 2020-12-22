HH”S PURPORTED COUSIN RECEIVED K350,000 CASH FROM PF AND A CAR
HH’s first cousin Wilfred Hichilema has dumped the opposition UPND to join the ruling Patriotic Front after receiving K350,000 cash.
Addressing the media in Lusaka, Mr.Wilfred Hichilema said the UPND leader is incapable of ruling the country because of his selfishness.
He said Mr.Hichilema has failed to look after his own family and wondered how he can manage to run the affairs of the whole country.
He adds that the said opposition leader was a self centered person who grabbed his farm and sent him into destitution.
He has since appealed to Zambians not to trust Mr.Hichilema with leadership because doing so would turn the country into chaos because he is a violent person.
” HH has no vision for this country and he is incapable of ruling the country because he is selfish and a lot of family members are going through difficulties and Mr. Hichilema has failed to help,” Mr. Wilfred Hichilema said.
But when contacted for comment, Family Spokesman Able Hichilema said Mr Wilfred is not their biological relative but one of HH’s workers who was recently released from prison by President Lungu after he was convicted of stealing 125 cattle belonging to different farmers in Kalomo including HH. – Zambian Accurate Information
From that picture i see a disorganised individual, who can’t even button himself up proper when going for a presser. I family spokesperson’s description of him actually tallies with his disorganised look.
We want to try him, just like we did the humble visionless violent incompetent crook!!!
“A lot of family members are going through difficulties and Mr. Hichilema has failed to help.”
Dependency Syndrome, Envy and Jealousy!
HH does not owe anyone a living, not even relatives!
If you are lazy, don’t blame your own misfortunes on others!
Judas Iskaranyongo!
ZO is uploading this useless article of a deranged individual sponsored by PF. How can a country develop when we use energy on issues which dont seriously affect the nation. Try to compare the number of registered voters in the 2016 elections to the number of recently registered voters for the 2021 elections by ECZ. Four provinces perceived to be PF strongholds has a total increase of 234,886 from the 2016 voter register while 6 provinces perceived to be opposition strongholds have a combined decrease of 36,134 registered voters between 2016 and the new register. What is going on ECZ??
we are a people so generous to mediocrity.
COME NIGHT COME DAY, EVENING OR MORNING PEOPLE HAVE DECIDED. NOTHING WILL CHANGE ZAMBIAN. WHERE WAS HE ALL ALONG AND WHAT WAS HE EATING TO REACH AT THAT AGE? DO YOU WANT FREE FOOD AT THAT AGE BABA? JUST ENJOY YOUR FREE MONEY FROM PF AND NO ONE WILL ASK TO SHARE WITH YOU, IT IS YOUR MONEY AND A CAR KWETE, KUNAHU