Contact : North Western Provincial Vice Chairlady for Mobilisation +260 97 4234303/097780397

Email : [email protected]

HH’s SUSTAINABLE EMPOWERMENT CONTRACT CHEERS YOUTHS- TETAMASHIMBA

As UPND youths, we wish to express utmost gratitude to our President, Hakainde Hichilema for the humane assurance that he would ensure that we are empowered with finances and skills, needed to create and sustain our jobs and become part of the successful entrepreneurs in the country.

This gives us hope that our lives will be in better hands because he is an entrepreneur and an economist with a record highly competitive in the changing world.

Yesterday’s historic youth empowerment social contract that President Hakainde Hichilema signed with the youths could not have come at a better time than this.

We are elated that President Hichilema has remained focused on his overriding desire to alleviate our suffering and end the untold misery that we are facing daily due to the PF’s reckless spending, uncontrolled debt contraction, plunder of national resources and awarding of contracts to foreigners.

We are so grateful that our status quo where our businesses have been run down and shut due to the high cost of doing business and load shedding will soon come to an end so that, we can once more, live meaningful and dignified lives.

We, the youths of this marvelous country continue to look up to you for wealth and job creation and entrepreneurship

following your economic prowess and know-how.

We are, thus, hopeful that your assurance yesterday will transcend our wildest expectations of becoming entrepreneurs who will not only contribute to the development of this country, but also be able to sustain our lives.

It is our view that as the majority in Zambia’s population, your incoming government will put more emphasis on how us, the neglected youths can be empowered with skills and technology for us to compete favourably in the changing business world.

Lastly we are happy that the majority of youths in this country, have taken interest in registering to vote so that they can be part of choosing a leadership that will have their plight at heart.

UPND MEDIA TEAM