By Mabvuto Mtonga

HH’S THUNDEROUS RECEPTION IN SOLWEZI SPARKS ELECTION-LOSS FEARS IN ECL

Chagwa panckingly goes on a three-day working visit to CB.

Following the thunderous reception Solwezi residents accorded to leading presidential contender, Hakainde Hichilema, on Tuesday, President Edgar Lungu is in a state of panic that the PF’s loss of the forthcoming general election is fast becoming a reality.

State House sources told Social FM News today that as the images and footage of the rousing reception Hichilema got from Solwezi residents during former cabinet minister Sara Sayifwanda’s burial, emerged on social media, President Lungu asked his aides to organise an impromptu working visit to the Copperbelt.

“HH’s Solwezi visit and the welcome he was given has caused serious panic within the presidency. There is fear that such things happening on the ‘New Copperbelt’ can influence the political situation on the Copperbelt as well,” the State House Police source said.

“Today, the boss (President Lungu) just asked us to prepare for a three-day working visit to the Copperbelt. He is expected to touch down in Ndola at 08:30 tomorrow (Thursday).

This presidential visit is due to panic that HH is going to gain ground in those parts of the country.”

The sources said President Lungu wanted his visit to the Copperbelt planned to coincide with the burial of provincial UPND youth chairman, Ronald Manenga, scheduled for Kitwe on Thursday.

“We are aware that the burial of Manenga is taking place tomorrow in Kitwe and that from Solwezi, HH is coming straight to Kitwe to attend that burial,” the source said. “To demonstrate that PF still enjoys a lot of support on the Copperbelt, President Lungu wants to be there at the same time that HH gets there so that what happened in Solwezi does not repeat in Kitwe.”

The sources said there will be increased police presence on the Copperbelt owing to the presidential visit.

“However, this increased police presence is really meant to ensure that HH’s movements are restricted severely as he attends Manenga’s burial on the Copperbelt,” disclosed the source.

