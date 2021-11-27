HICHILEMA AND TSHISEKEDI LEAD IN CREATION OF ROBUST REGIONAL VALUE CHAIN FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE PRODUCTION.

By David Zulu.

Towards the closure of the DRC-Africa Business Forum-2021, President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and President Hakainde Hichilema inspected the private sector products which included a model of the electric vehicle.

Zambia the DRC and the rest of Africa are endowed with huge reserves of manganese, graphite, copper and other minerals that are used for the development of lithium-ion batteries that play a pivotal role in the electric car. A robust continental and regional value chain for batteries, electric vehicles and renewable energy will create job opportunities for Africa.

The two Presidents implored Africa to take a leading role as a solution to climate change, by playing a a decisive and strategic position in the global energy transition, in terms of energy storage systems and electric vehicles.

They were speaking at the DRC- Africa Business Forum 2021 whose theme was ‘Develop a Regional Value Chain Around the Electric Battery Industry, and a Market for Electric Vehicles and Clean Energy in Africa’.

Below:

Presidents Hichilema and Tshisekedi inspect a model of the electric car.