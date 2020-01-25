EFF President Chilufya Tayali has accused United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema of being behind the ritual killings in Chingola.

Mr. Tayali says Hichilema is working with foreign mercenaries killing people in Chingola to create an uprising in Zambia.

For three weeks now, serial killers have penetrated copperbelt killing innocent people. They use powder to make people sleep then cut their private parts.

However,Tayali says there is no doubt that HH is behind the killings.

“You may call me names but who created the fake rumours about ritual killings? Why was the issue popular on UPND platforms and supporters?To crown it all, HH and the UPND have come in full force to speak for this Bishop? Is this Bishop a UPND secret operative.” Stated Mr. Tayali.

“I will not support ploys to destabilize our Country for the UPND to force themselves into power.In my OPINION, the problem is the PF, with the police, who approach matters with lukewarm attitude otherwise on a number of occasions, HH and UPND have exposed themselves to at least attract questioning.”

“Let’s get serious with national security otherwise, we might realise when it is too late that some of these politicians are ready to do whatever it takes to save their shame of multiple loss”.