Hakainde Hichilema Can Abuse His Position As Head Of State – Nawakwi.

… as she challenges him to clear the air over the Hatembos with her at Lusaka Central Police Station.

Lusaka – 21st April, 2021.

“Noone understands how it feels to be Pheluna’s child,” read one on the SMSs that the FDD leader, Edith Nawakwi, received from Pheluna’s child. “It hurts and it’s hard our mother is not here”, the message continued, claimed the FDD leader.

Speaking on Red Hot Breakfast Show on Hot FM Radio, Nawakwi charged that the people that have so far been arrested by the Police in the criminal act of the kidnapping and abducting of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo, are mere surrogates of Mr. Hichilema reminding listeners that they are all UPND members hailing from Southern Province.

Ms. Nawakwi lamented that if one has reflected on what has transpired over the last nine months concerning this case and one has any semblance of empathy or kindness, it’s not possible for him or her to continue being in the UPND supporting such inhumane and repugnant acts.

Ms. Nawakwi went on to claim that Pheluna and Milton have been abducted by Hakainde Hichilema himself and have been kept at his house after reporting him at Police Headquarters over the fraudulent acquisition of the Kalomo farms. She wondered how Mr. Hichilema could behave as Head of State if he can abduct peasants whilst being a mere opposition political leader.

Ms. Nawakwi has on several occasions, over the last few days challenged Mr. Hichilema to meet her at Lusaka Central Police Station to clear the air over the Hatembos abduction but to no avail. She said contrary to assertions that the duo are running away from Ms. Nawakwi, she contended that she is the one the children contact for help and she is the one who has saved Pheluna’s house from being auctioned by UPND money lenders in Choma.

Ms. Nawakwi has challenged Mr. Hichilema to come out clean over the Hatembos’ abduction scandal and has since challenged the church, in particular the SDA, to pray hard so that Mr. Hichilema can release the Hatembos.

Meanwhile, Chief Mukuni’s wife, Veronica, is still detained at Woodlands police station in Lusaka amidst information that she will be transferred Choma, a day after she was arrested and charged with abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

She is jointly charged with Mazabuka Mayor, Vincent Lilanda, Choma Mayor Javen Simoloka, former Local Government Minister, Ackson Sejani and business man Fines Malambo. Her lawyer Martha Mushipe said Veronica is likely to be taken to Choma this afternoon for court appearance.

On Monday, Police arrested Veronica in Livingstone and transferred her to Lusaka where she was arrested and charged.

