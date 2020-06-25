Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema Congratulates New Malawi President

“We extend our congratulations to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Dr. Saulos Chilima, on their historic victory in Malawi’s Presidential elections.

This is not only Dr. Chakwera’s victory but one that belongs to the people of Malawi. The voice of the Malawian people was heard and they look forward to the incoming President’s administration to deliver on their expectations.

We, along with citizens of our continent are proud of the people of Malawi.

God bless Dr. Chakwera

God bless Malawi

God bless Africa”

HH