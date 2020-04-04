United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has continued praying for those government officials as Zambia engulfed with challenges.

“Let us not simply be a Christian nation in words but in practice. It begins with us leaders. The people are watching and we must lead by example”, said Hichilema.

Mr. Hichilema further said him personally as the main opposition leader will continue praying for those in government and all ministers including Edgar Chagwa Lungu to make wise decisions for the benefit of the people, especially in this hard time.

The UPND leader donated goods worthy thousands of kwacha to areas affected by Coronavirus and he is expected to donate more items in prisons early next week.

Zee Fixer.