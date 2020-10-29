BILL 10 DEAD!

Hichilema defeats Bill 10 as he heads for victory in 2021 – Lusenga Mulongoti

Going by the way PF MPs and Ministers are debating its very clear that they know that Bill 10 is not going to pass. Hichilema the man that this whole thing was targeted at has resoundingly defeated PF. Unbeknownst to PF in their desperate hate speeches against HH, they have unwittingly endorsed the man and given him momentum and credibility in the eyes of the people, for a possible electoral victory in 2021.

It’s actually sad that some ministers have now even resorted to misinformation and blackmail of us citizens. Ullustratively, its preposterous for Stephen Kampyongo, Minister of Home Affairs, to mislead the nation on the floor of the House that if Bill 10 is not passed then there will be no delimitation of constituencies.

Anyway I am not surprised and neither is any right thinking Zambian surprised at this low calibre of MPs from the Patriotic Front. In the 56 years history of Zambia this is the first time we have such a very low calibre of MPs from a ruling party.

One is only left with two questions:

1. How did we get here? and,

2. How do we get out of this serious leadership mess?