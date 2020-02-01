Patriotic Front Party Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has lambasted United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema accusing him of using fake Prophets to dent the image of the country.

Mr. Mwamba says Mr. Hichilema’s desperation to be in state house is alarming as he has now forced him to start associating himself with Dark forces.

He says the Patriotic Front has no member who is a Beneficiary of Dark powers from a Small boy called Seer 1.

Mr. Mwamba says UPND attempts to paint PF members that they are Satanists using a Fake Prophet has backfired because the purpose has not been achieved.

He has however warned Mr. Hichilema and Seer 1 that if they continue behaving they way they are now, they will be visited by the law.

Mr. Mwamba also confirmed that the Intelligence wing has taken keen interest in investigating Seer 1’s death threats on Senior Patriotic Front Officials.