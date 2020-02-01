Patriotic Front Party Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has lambasted United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema accusing him of using fake Prophets to dent the image of the country.
Mr. Mwamba says Mr. Hichilema’s desperation to be in state house is alarming as he has now forced him to start associating himself with Dark forces.
He says the Patriotic Front has no member who is a Beneficiary of Dark powers from a Small boy called Seer 1.
Mr. Mwamba says UPND attempts to paint PF members that they are Satanists using a Fake Prophet has backfired because the purpose has not been achieved.
He has however warned Mr. Hichilema and Seer 1 that if they continue behaving they way they are now, they will be visited by the law.
Mr. Mwamba also confirmed that the Intelligence wing has taken keen interest in investigating Seer 1’s death threats on Senior Patriotic Front Officials.
GBM, you have no shame. The country is now laughing at you. The issue with Seer one has got nothing to do with HH. The videos are all over, everywhere intact. If you can not access them, say it and people will gladly forward them to you. Why do you keep embarrassing yourself like this? Seer 1 hates HH, and it is like that!!
This man is disgracing himself.ask the people that were dealing with seer 1 to stop getting dark powers.honestly all that big body with a small brain?
The black ring you wear is a symbol of hatred for HH and UPND. Return it to the owner so that once again we begin to see love among politicians. Seer1 is the one who planted a seed of hatred pf members have towards the opposition.. Biassed judgements, ecz misconduct, police brutallity towards the opposition could be associated with witchcraft, let pf normalise things by disassociating with Seer1, simple as that. HH hates no one. Lekeni ateeke ifintu for sure fikaba bwiino.
Please explain how HH comes into this, given that Seer 1 has clearly stated that he has never dealt with him.