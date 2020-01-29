By Sara Imutowana Yeta II

All people want to be respected.

What do I mean by respected?

Many scholars agree with me that the root word for respect is a Latin word ‘respectus’ a past participle of ‘respicere’ which means ‘to look back at’, ‘to gaze’ or ‘admire’.

Therefore, to have a feeling of ‘admiration’ for a person because of their capabilities or accomplishments is an expression of respect.

People who are at the receiving end of the positive view formed by others of how they live their life are considered respected.

This means that people respect others from the core of their hearts because they deserve it and command it as expected because of their aptitudes or achievements.

It is undeniable that Hichilema is one of the most respected politicians in Zambia.

The question is, why?

Deducing from the conceptual propositions above, Hichilema is respected for a number of reasons including his educational qualification that he has a Master Degree in Finance and Business Strategy.

People respect him because of his business acumen, solid Christian faith and immeasurable experience at the highest level of corporate decision-making, management of operations and resources of companies.

Hichilema is respected for his experience in politics and directorship positions in corporate entities.

He is respected for his active role in community service supporting community projects including dip tanks, clinics, schools, boreholes, and dams, and so on.

Some respect him for helping found a cultural fund aimed at financing the revival of cultural ceremonies, for being a hard worker, rich, and employer of Zambians in urban areas through companies and rural communities through his farming undertakings.

He is respected for his high level private and public sector networks locally and internationally.

Still, other people respect him for exhibiting values that drive ethical conduct such as integrity, honesty, endurance, transparency, fortitude, humility, peace, justice, and hope.

Put simply, Hichilema has earned positive views from people through the way he lives his life.

It is therefore commonsensical to state that Hichilema’s life is an action of respect for himself and thus making people give him back the respect he shows through his capabilities or success story.

Conventional wisdom holds that to be respected a person needs to show respect for himself in order to receive it from others.

It is therefore hard for people to respect a person if they have not observed one as a noble person worthy of their admiration.

This means that respect is a quality that a person owns as a reward for one’s inspirational conduct and character.

As one eminent proverb holds, ‘respect begets respect’.

Thus, the lives people live, entitles them to get respect in return.

This means that the respect Hichilema gets from people is a gift that vaults from the depths of their hearts and believe that he deserves respect making the adage come to life that respect is earned and not demanded.

Roger Ebert once said that people whose lives inspire others deserve respect from those they invoke admiration in their hearts.

Without respect from the public, it is hard to lead and govern a country and achieve national development.

Voting for Hichilema in 2021 means voting for a leader who has cultivated respect of many people and therefore he will have support from many of his respecters and team to achieve almost anything possible in a country.