President Hakainde Hichilema has never lost his support base. In 2008 he had 353,018 of the total votes. 506,753 were the total votes in 2011 when Sata won. Note that in 2011, people were angry with President Rupia Banda. Some of President Hakainde Hichilema’s voters voted for Sata because he looked like the only man who could free Zambia from MMD.

In 2015, President Hakainde Hichilema’s vote rose to 708,168. President Lungu got 99,757 votes more than him. A year later President Hakainde Hichilema got 1,760, 347 while ECL got 100,530 more than HH. 2015 and 2016 showed that HH never lost his supporters in 2016.

Given that all the things that have happened in the last 5 years have affected President Lungu, we strongly believes that ECL has lost support. Looking at how hunger has ravaged all urban PF strong holds country wide, we can guarantee that the man is in trouble. HH is bound to do better on the rebel province Copperbelt. It is a rebel province because it rarely supports hunger.