HICHILEMA HAS TRIBALLY BALANCED SECURITY WINGS – SHAKAFUSWA

If you thought Regional Balancing on merit was impossible here are some lesson to failed tribalist. Shows how a Tonga knows no tribe. He sees a Zambian. Not tribe. Free men we stand under the sun. Check out the early appointments

Army
Commander: Alibuzwi – Lozi
Deputy:Zyeele – Tonga

Zambia Air Force
Commander: Barry – Kaonde/Scottish
Deputy: Nyoni – Ngoni

ZNS
Commandant: Solochi – Luvale
Deputy: Mwewa – Bemba

Police
Inspector General: Kajoba – Kaonde
Deputy Admin: Nayame – Namwanga
Deputy Operations: Muyambango – Lozi

Bally Hakainde Hichilema means to get it right the first time!

ZAMBIA PRAISE TO THEE. ALL ONE STRONG AND FREE

  1. Bwana Jonas Shakufuswa, where do you belong??? Recently you criticized the UPND today with no apology you are saying something else.

