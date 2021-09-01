HICHILEMA HAS TRIBALLY BALANCED SECURITY WINGS – SHAKAFUSWA

If you thought Regional Balancing on merit was impossible here are some lesson to failed tribalist. Shows how a Tonga knows no tribe. He sees a Zambian. Not tribe. Free men we stand under the sun. Check out the early appointments

Army

Commander: Alibuzwi – Lozi

Deputy:Zyeele – Tonga

Zambia Air Force

Commander: Barry – Kaonde/Scottish

Deputy: Nyoni – Ngoni

ZNS

Commandant: Solochi – Luvale

Deputy: Mwewa – Bemba

Police

Inspector General: Kajoba – Kaonde

Deputy Admin: Nayame – Namwanga

Deputy Operations: Muyambango – Lozi

Bally Hakainde Hichilema means to get it right the first time!

ZAMBIA PRAISE TO THEE. ALL ONE STRONG AND FREE