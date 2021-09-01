HICHILEMA HAS TRIBALLY BALANCED SECURITY WINGS – SHAKAFUSWA
If you thought Regional Balancing on merit was impossible here are some lesson to failed tribalist. Shows how a Tonga knows no tribe. He sees a Zambian. Not tribe. Free men we stand under the sun. Check out the early appointments
Army
Commander: Alibuzwi – Lozi
Deputy:Zyeele – Tonga
Zambia Air Force
Commander: Barry – Kaonde/Scottish
Deputy: Nyoni – Ngoni
ZNS
Commandant: Solochi – Luvale
Deputy: Mwewa – Bemba
Police
Inspector General: Kajoba – Kaonde
Deputy Admin: Nayame – Namwanga
Deputy Operations: Muyambango – Lozi
Bally Hakainde Hichilema means to get it right the first time!
ZAMBIA PRAISE TO THEE. ALL ONE STRONG AND FREE
Bwana Jonas Shakufuswa, where do you belong??? Recently you criticized the UPND today with no apology you are saying something else.