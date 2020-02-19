LET US ALL CAMP AT HH’S HOUSE. PF POLICE ARE SET TO ARREST HIM ANY TIME

_James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku_

I appeal to all Zambians who love HH to go to new Kasama with tents, umbrellas, mattresses, bedings and food and camp outside HH residence so that when the police come, they arrest all of us.

Am on my way.

This satanic pf govt will stop at nothing to arrest President HH for the current spat of gassing and killings.

We are dealing with an evil regime that has zero human face.

Demonstrations after President HH have been arrested won’t do. We need to act now and we need to move now.

All intelligence sources are pointing to the pending arrest of President HH. This is how they schemed the all thing from the beginning.

Its why that Jezebel was shedding tears on TV last night.

Let us act now

Let us pray for President HH

