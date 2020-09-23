The Patriotic Front has advised UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to stop frowning upon and insulting those raising questions on his involvement in Privatization that left many Zambians languishing in poverty.

Party Deputy Media Director Mr. Antonio Mwanza has instead advised the 5 times Presidential election loser to exonerate himself on pertinent issues raised on the matter .

Featuring on a special Millennium Radio program hosted by Martin Akende, Mr. Mwanza was taken aback by Hichilema’s subliminal insults especially on the FDD president Edith Nawakwi who questioned him on matters hinging on privatization.

“He has been calling everyone corrupt, calling ECZ corrupt, calling the judiciary corrupt, calling members of parliament corrupt, calling President Lungu, the PF and everybody he has labeled them as thieves, as corrupt individuals. But today when you ask him very simple questions…. How much money did you have before privatization he will not answer you, pamenso pamayuma CHAPAMENSO GWA!,” Said Mr. Mwanza.

He said if Hakainde wants to preside over the lives and property of Zambians, he must respond to concerns being raised on privatization because the companies under discussion did not belong to the PF but the Zambian people.

He added that Mr. Hichilema has a great opportunity to cleanse himself by responding to pertinent questions rather than insulting.

“Mr. Hakainde Samie Hichilema has an excellent opportunity to cleanse himself, to polish himself over the issue of privatization. Dodging questions, going to court being agitated and insulting won’t help him.” Mr. Mwanza stated.

He expressed concern that ever time Hakainde becomes a suggest of discussion on National matters, he resorts to insults especially on social media.

He has since advised the opposition leader to desist from dictatorial tendencies.

“Every time Hichilema becomes a subject of discussion check Facebook insults coming from his supporters and at no point has he raised his voice to condemn them . They insult people everyday. A leader who doesn’t tolerate divergent views is a danger Mudala that is dictatorship, that’s why he has never had held intra-party elections,” he added .

Meanwhile Mr. Mwanza has noted with concern how Hichilema’s supporters called those who voted for the ruling party in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe primitive and villagers.

He said Mr. Hichilema has no right to insult or demean those who did not vote for him.

He said Mr. Hichilema should also apologize to Chiefs in Northern Province for insulting people in that province in his campaign trial.

He noted that Mr. Hichilema lacks respect for everyone especially the President Edgar Lungu whom he has failed to recognized for a longtime.

By SMART EAGLES