Hichilema Is A Looter, Plunderer Like King Leopold Of Belgium – Edith Nawakwi.

“Hakainde Hichilema is not different from King Leopold who ruled the Congo as his personal farm. He was a looter, plunderer and murderer. Hichilema’s behaviour so far is exactly like that of King Leopold. He should zip his mouth! We should never hear this word corruption from his mouth because this man is corrupt. He is corrupt to the core. Fraud cases do not die!” Edith Nawakwi has stated.

Ms. Nawakwi has further stated that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema should not mask fraud through politics. That he should not buy witnesses. And that he is corrupt to the core. He should stop silencing complainants.

“There is an impression in the country and internationally about Hakainde Hichilema’s wealth but now we know that he wants the power to shield his unexplained wealth that he has enjoyed for over two decades, he wants the power at all cost,” Edith Nawakwi has reiterated.