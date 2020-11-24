By Smart Eagles
SHIWAN’GANDU Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has insisted that opposition United Party for National Development UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is in urgent need of mental health attention.
Speaking in interview in Shiwan’gandu today, Hon Kampyongo who’s is also Minister of Home Affairs said that the lunacy the UPND leader has been exhibiting whenever he addresses a fraction of Zambians requires proper mental health scrutiny.
He said that it is very unfortunate for an entire Presidential aaspirant to be conducting himself in the manner Hichilema has been lately of insulting Zambians.
“Clearly the man has lost his mental sanity because no sane political leader can use the kind of fowl language he has been using every time he gets a chance to address a section of Zambians “Hon Kampyongo said.
He wondered why the women folk and all their pressure groups and movements are mute after Hichilema showered insulted them at a rally in Pemba recently.
Hon Kampyongo said that Hichilema needs to learn to tame his colonized mind and mouth and begin to put some respect on Zambian women as opposed to going round demeaning them.
“ So those who claimed he did not understand the language he used when he insulted Bembas in Kasama not long ago, what are they saying now that he has chosen to insult Zambians in his on language”Hon Kampyongo wondered.
Hon Kampyongo said that it is possible for Hichilema to undergo a mental health break down because loosing elections five times in a role is no easy cross to carry.
People that need mental therapy are those that have messed the economy and left in unprecedented debt and think that what they ave done is normal. If they were normal the only noble thing for them would be to step down so that others can improve the economy for every one including themselves.
WHAT KAMPYONGO IS SAYING ABOUT BEING INSANE IS APPLICABLE TO HIM, KAMPYONGO. KAMPYONGO’S ABNORMALITY SPEAKS VOLUMES; IT IS NOT NORMAL FOR A PERSON TO TRY TO DROP THE PLANE OF CIVILIANS IN HIS CONSTITUENCY, BUYING CHEAP AMBULANCES AT AN EXORBITANT PRICE, BUYING SMALL BICYCLES AT K10,000 EACH, TELLING POLICEMEN TO ARREST PEOPLE WITH AGGRAVATED ROBBERY CASES WHEN NOT, GIVING POLICE UNIFORMS TO PF CADRES TO KILL UPND MEMBERS, ACTING AS A POLICE OFFICER TO ARREST ANYONE WHO OPPOSES LUNGU, BUYING MILITARY MACHINES FOR POLICEMEN SO THAT HE, KAMPYONGO CAN COMMAND TO KILL CITIZENS SO THAT HE HIDES HIS WRONG DOINGS. DONORS PLEASE GET IT FROM US, UPND, HOLD ON YOUR DONATIONS THIS TIME UNTIL PF ARE OUT BECAUSE WHATEVER YOU DONATES IS JUST BEING STOLEN BY PF. HICHILEMA IS A NORMAL AND SOBER PERSON THAN KAMPYONGO AND HIS GROUPING IN PF.
Correction ba Kampyongo it is you that needs mental analysis you have made yourself a semi god and have believed it. You and your lot have destroyed our country and you sir have brought savage rule with your cadres terrorising the country. Typical of little men that only feel safe when protected by hooligans. HH speaks sense and gives us HOPE for the future.