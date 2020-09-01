Lusaka- Tuesday September 2020

“Hichilema is a confidence trickster who earns your trust and pounces on you”

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi has insisted that the sale of Mosio-O-Tunya Intercontinental, Rainbow Lodge and National Heritage Park was extremely fraudulent as leader of the Privatisation Negotiating Team (PNT), Hakainde Hichilema did not disclose that he held shares in Sun International, the new buyer of the Hotel.

Speaking on 5FM Radio with Zach Banda on “Burning Issue” Ms. Nawakwi charged that Hichilema behaved like a Baboon in a maize field as he abused the trust and responsibility given to him as Zambia Privatisation Agency (ZPA) Privatisation Negotiating Team Chairperson, on the sale of Mosio-O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel.

She dismissed the assertions that Hichilema’s wealth was obtained through hard work and being smart,as the case of Sun International purchase of Mosio-O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel has revealed and exposed fraudulent activities.

She says Hichilema remains Board Chairperson of Sun International Zambia Ltd, and this presents a serious legal and criminal issue.

She said such an action would not be legally allowed in South Africa where Sun International is registered.

She said while Hichilema accuses the PF leaders of being corrupt, his conduct in the privatisation process of the Hotel and Luanshya Mines showed that he was more corrupt than any other leaders she knows.

She says speaking as former Finance Minister of Finance, she said Mr. Hichilema was a confidence trickster who earns one’s confidence and respect, before he pounced on the government officials.