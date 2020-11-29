Political | Arena: Mr. Hichilema Is Ready To Lead.

By Bijanga!

Lusaka – 28th November, 2020.

It may not be next year, but the UPND leader has established a strong political appeal on the ground that may make him a formidable opponent in 2021 and possibly in 2026 if he maintains his usual consistency. Hichilema is now a leading politcal figure in areas like Lusaka and the Copperbelt.

The threat that the UPND flag bearer is posing should not be underestimated because he is currently the most recognised and discussed opposition leader on the lips of potential voters. The UPND as a political vehicle still has a lot of political organising and inroads to make, but the reputation of Hakainde in the urban set up of the two provinces is growing, poised to mount a serious challenge that the ruling PF can not afford to underrate.

The election next year will not be an easy contest, even though the party in government carries a slight edge in terms of ground politics and access to resources. The party also retains the advantage of reaching out in all the far flung areas of the country, mainly in rural areas where the so called ‘rural vote’ will be decisive.

The urban vote is also looking to play a crucial factor in favour of the leading opposition. The election next year looks unpredictable, but whether Hakainde is successful or not at next year’s polls, he will have set the tone for a definite 2026 electoral success that PF can’t go beyond.

©Eagle One Zambia