Mr Hichilema Is Seeking Public Office,

He Has To Be Accountable – Katele

Former finance minister Dr Katele Kalumba has said the fact that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is seeking public office is justification for the continued demands that he accounts for his role during the privatization process.

Dr Kalumba said on ZNBC that other names were coming out regarding the illegalities surrounding privatization and at the moment, it is Mr Hichilema being called to account because he is seeking the highest office of the land.

He said Mr Hichilema should respond to the demands calmly and answer reasonably, as that is when people will leave him, instead of being emotional.

“If he had no shares, let him explain to the members of the public so that those who are questioning him could shut up. But in my view, this thing can be well investigated through the investigative wings to prove whether or not he had shares,” Dr Kalumba said.