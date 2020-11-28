Hakainde Hichilema is Suffering From a Serious Mental Breakdown – PF

OPPOSITION ‘Chansele’ UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) should immediately be sat down because the man’s continued usage of vulgar language can be attributed to nothing but that he is suffering from a serious mental breakdown, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said.

And the ruling party has expressed concern with the continued usage of unpalatable language by HH.

Speaking this morning on 5FM’s ‘Burning Issue’, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza said it was shocking that HH had continued to insult the Zambian people instead of telling them how best he would govern the nation given an opportunity.

Mr Mwanza however notes that the opposition leader has nothing to offer Zambians and hence going on rampage insulting innocent citizens whenever he is given a chance.

“As a party, we are concerned that HH can now resort to using vulgar language as a norm and as a way to campaign. We are worried that an elderly person, a father and someone who has been an Elder in Church sees it normal to be insulting the people of Zambia and all we can say is that those who are closer to him should sit him down because HH is suffering from a serious mental breakdown emanating from his continued loss of elections,” said Mr Mwanza.

And the Deputy Media Director further advised the opposition leader not to take politics too personal to the extent of finding the usage of insults normal.

“This is not the kind of leadership we want but since we know that the opposition does not have any message and they have no manifesto, we urge them that ‘ndale simanyozo’. Let us learn to differ respectfully.”

Mr Mwanza said it was unbelievable that the opposition was busy justifying their leader’s usage of unpalatable language.

“It is shocking that our friends from the Chansele (insulting) party are busy trying to justify his insults and if they are saying ‘PAMUNYOKO’ is not an insult, then we can safely refer to him as Hakainde ‘PAMUNYOKO’ Sammy Hichilema. You cannot continue insulting people simply because they do not agree with you,” added Mr Mwanza.

The Five (5) time losing Presidential Candidate again vormitted unpalatables in the Southern Province at a crowd that consisted Women and Children, having done the same barely a month ago during campaigns for a By-election in Lukashya, Northern Province.

A cross section of society has however condemned Hakainde Hichilema for his continued usage of vulgar language at public meetings as such is not befitting a person seeking the Highest Office. -SMART EAGLES