HICHILEMA IS THE RIGHT PERSON TO LEAD THE OPPOSITION ALLIANCE – KAMBWILI



..says facing the Patriotic Front as singe independent opposition parties will breed lamentations after the 2021 elections

National Democratic Party (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is the right person to lead the opposition alliance in next year’s elections.



Dr. Kambwili has since urged his alliance partners to rally behind the UPND leader.

The NDC strongman said this on Diamond TV.



” UPND is the biggest opposition party at the moment. It is reasonable that Mr. Which I lens leads the opposition alliance,” Dr. Kambwili said.

Dr. Kambwili also called on Kelvin Bwalya Fube , Harry Kalaba and Felix Mutati to tame what he termed as their egos.