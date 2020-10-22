Hichilema Made A ‘Stupid’ Statement On Kanganja Says GBM.

Patriotic Front Deputy National Mobilisation Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says Hakainde Hichilema made a very ‘stupid’ statement on Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja. Mr. Mwamba says the Police must be respected by all well meaningful Zambians including politicians.

He says he would want to see Mr. Hichilema arrested for calling the Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja ‘Stupid’. Mr. Hichilema is quoted in some sections of the media that he “can’t go to Mpika to answer to a stupid summon, by a stupid policeman Kakoma Kanganja”.

But Mr. Mwamba says Mr. Hichilema is failing to be President of this country because of the language and disrespect he has exhibited for men and woman in uniform.

“Hichilema feels he is above the law, he always dares the police. He has insulted the police command and he must be arrested. Those police officers under Kanganja must be aggressive and deal with such lawlessness remarks,” he said.

“People of Zambia have rejected Mr. Hichilema. His only survival in politics is to dare the police, insult people and the President. This will not be condoned as we go into 2021 General Elections,” he said.

Source: Zambian Wiki Leaks.

