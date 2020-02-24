President of the Christian Democratic Party (CDP) Apostle Dr. Dan Pule says United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema has always hated Prayers and Church.

Dr. Dan Pule says Zambia does not need a leader who does not seek the face of God in difficult circumstances.

Speaking to Zambian Watch in an Interview Saturday after day of National Prayer, Dan Pule says all leaders were supposed to attend the National day of Prayers because it was important.

He says the UPND Leader has shown the Zambian people that he is a man who Naturally hates Church and Prayer.

“What we are from doing today does not know any Political party, we came to seek God’s intervention in this difficult circumstances. Us Credible Leaders of the Opposition we attended. But Other Leaders who promote Confusion in the Country did not attend. Naturally they hate Church and Prayer and the Zambian people must not allow such people to lead the Country” he said.

“President Nawakwi, Charles Chanda,and Myself attended the National day of Prayer because it is so important. That is what credible Opposition Leaders do” he said.

And Dr. Dan Pule says he is ready to offer his services in the Patriotic Front Administration as Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

Apostle Pule who runs TBN and Dunamis Christian Center says he has the necessary knowledge and skills needed to run the ministry more effectively. -Zambian Watch