Hichilema Nods Sacking Of Dr. Chilufya But Says It Is Too Late.

Kitwe, Zambia.

Zambia’s leading opposition Leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema says the Anti Corruption Commission must now persue Health Minister, Dr Chitalu Chilufya, who has has lost his ministerial job in government in light of a scandal at the Ministry.

Mr. Hichilema in a statement issued this evening says the sacking of Dr. Chilufya does not go far enough and comes in too little too late.

President Lungu has terminated the appointment of Dr Chitalu Chilufya as Minister of Health with immediate effect.

“To this effect, I have transferred Hon Dr. Jonas Kamima Chanda, MP Bwana Mkubwa, to the Ministry of Health from Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection with immediate effect. Meanwhile I have appointed nominated Member of Parliament, Hon Raphael Nakachinda as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection” he revealed.

But Mr. Hichilema, who heads the UPND says Mr Lungu knew all along Dr Chilufya’s corrupt expeditions at the Ministry of Health, but he did not relieve him of his duties because it benefited him and the entire Patriotic Front.

“He didn’t have to wait for the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to unearth something that was so obvious. We therefore demand that the ACC immediately moves in on Dr Chitalu Chilufya, and that Mr. Lungu goes further by firing Stephen Kampyongo and Kakoma Kanganja.They are equally culpable like Dr Chilufya, of deaths of innocent citizens. We demand for justice for the Zambian people now” Hichilema said.

The Speech Analyst