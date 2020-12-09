Hakainde Hichilema has told Zambians that he will sell the Presidential Jet and use the money for youth empowerment programs when he is elected President of Zambia.

He said at a briefing at the party secretariat on Monday after signing a social contract with the youth that they will be among his top priority once he wins elections.

Mr Hichilema also said he will not grant Mukula licenses to foreigners but instead give the license to the youths.

Mr Hichilema also claimed that he is committed to end political violence and that the police will be allowed to work professionally.