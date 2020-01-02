HICHILEMA PROMISES ZAMBIANS TO RECOVER ALL STOLEN MONEY, ASSETS BY PF OFFICIALS

United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema has Promised Zambians that he will recover all the stolen money, Asset by Patriotic Front Officials to benefit all Zambians.

Mr. Hichilema says his Governance will not entertain Corruption because majority Zambians don’t benefit from it.

He says President Edgar Lungu will be Audited by a Public Commission Iquiry to calculate all assets he acquired through his hard earned money and that of corruption.

Mr. Hichilema says there is urgent need to making Zambia a developed economy within one Year.

He says growing an Economy of Zambia demands that there is Zero Corruption.

“We have seen how over 5 Billion dollors has been recovered from Angola, this money was just coming from a former President and his Family. Zambia is next! We will recover all stolen money by the PF administration” he stated.